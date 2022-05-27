Milwaukee County updates COVID-19 dashboard, now shows vaccination summary

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County leaders announced updates to its COVID-19 dashboard on Thursday.

The latest updates include a detailed view of demographic information related to both primary series vaccinations and booster vaccinations. It also shows municipal level vaccination trends, according to a news release from the Office of the Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

The dashboard is the first in the country to display its COVID-19 data broken down by race and ethnicity. The dashboard pulls data from state and local sources to show the total number of cases, deaths, hospitalizations, testing, and percent positive. It also uses a map to geographically reflect these categories.

The dashboard launched in March of 2020 and the data used is to make decisions on everything from testing to resource allocation, officials say. According to a news release, in 2021, Milwaukee County "developed the EVE Model which views community vaccination rates alongside the CDC Social Vulnerability Index to inform equitable allocation of vaccines." Officials say regularly mapping the results allowed for targeted messaging and resource allocation.

“We continue to rely on the data to paint a clear picture of how the virus is affecting Milwaukee County and how we need to respond,” said County Executive David Crowley. “Detailed data that shows us what is happening in our communities will help us make even better decisions to keep residents safe and mitigate the spread of the disease. It also helps residents understand the extend of the community spread in their neighborhoods and help them make daily decisions for themselves and their families.”

