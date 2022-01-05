Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office struggling as COVID cases surge

MILWAUKEE — The rise in COVID cases is adversely affecting the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.

In the past few weeks, 62 employees and 254 jailed persons have been tested positive for COVID-19. Given these high numbers, the Sheriff's Office is conducting facility-wide testing on Thursday and Friday.

Given staffing shortages, the Sheriff's Office has had to cut back recreational time for occupants.

In the event that the number of available staff becomes so severe, the Sheriff's Office could recall asymptomatic but COVID-positive officers to work exclusively with COVID-positive occupants in isolated facilities within the jail.

