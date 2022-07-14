Watch Now
Milwaukee County returns to 'high' COVID-19 level per CDC

AP
Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus particles give coronaviruses their name, crown-like. Credit: NIAID-RML
Posted at 6:05 PM, Jul 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-14 19:05:50-04

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County has transitioned to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) "high" COVID-19 community level Thursday, according to Dr. Ben Weston.

Dr. Weston, the Chief Health Policy Advisor for Milwaukee County, shared the news on Twitter, citing the rise of the latest COVID-19 variant, BA.5.

According to Dr. Weston, Milwaukee County has seen an increase in all thee measures: case rates, hospitalizations, and hospital capacity.

Nearly two-and-a-half years since the beginning of the pandemic, BA.5 is now the dominant strain not only in Wisconsin, but nationwide. On Tuesday, WHO's Emergency Committee said COVID-19 is still a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

RELATED COVERAGE: New booster shot being developed to target BA.5 Covid-19 variant

As previously reported, the most common symptoms of the new variant are runny nose, sore throat, headache, persistent cough, and fatigue. The main concern is it appears to evade protection from vaccines and previous COVID-19 infections more easily than previous variants.

Due to the surge of BA.5, Dr. Weston and Dr. Dan Shirley, the Medical Director of Infection Prevention at UW Health, recommend wearing a mask again while inside busy public spaces close to others.

Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.