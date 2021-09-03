Milwaukee County requiring employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 by October

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases heading into the fall season, Milwaukee County is requiring employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 by October.

The requirement, uploaded to the county's website Thursday, requires current and new employees to show proof of vaccination by Oct. 1. County contractors are required to show vaccine proof by Oct. 11.

There will be exemptions from the vaccine requirement for certain medical conditions and religious reasons. County employees need to apply for the exemption.

The county says there are consequences for those who are not vaccinated by Oct. 11. After that deadline, those employees will not be eligible for voluntary overtime, will not get risk recognition pay when available, and as an optional consequence by department, employees failing to follow the requirement may be placed on unpaid suspension for up to 10 days - among other possible consequences outlined by the county.

The county is offering a $50 reward for employees who complete their vaccination series before Dec. 31, 2021. Employees who encourage a colleague to get vaccinated will get an additional $25.

On Thursday, the county also announced that people working in any county healthcare setting will be required to wear a N95 mask in places where masks are required, starting Oct. 11.

"As part of its stated vision to be the healthiest County in Wisconsin, Milwaukee County is joining these organizations in making vaccination against COVID-19 a requirement, as explained in this Administrative Order," according to the county's vaccine requirement order.

Read the order in full below:

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip