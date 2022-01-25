Milwaukee County receives 575,000 N-95 masks from Evers administration

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County received a shipment of 575,000 N-95 masks last week.

The masks come as part of Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services' effort to distribute 5 million pieces of personal protective equipment since the beginning of the year, officials said on Tuesday.

The Office of Emergency Management distributed 175,000 masks to 10 local municipalities who requested supplies, including the following:

Cudahy

Franklin

Greendale

Greenfield

Hales Corners

North Shore

Oak Creek

South Milwaukee

Wauwatosa

West Allis)



This week, the Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is distributing the remainder of the masks along County service lines and to community agency partners, according to Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

“Thank you to Gov. Evers and his administration for continuing to respond to the coronavirus pandemic and sending nearly 600,000 high-quality N-95 masks to Milwaukee County. We know that there is a demand for high-quality masks since the Omicron variant is much more contagious, and the N-95 masks provide the appropriate amount of protection from contracting the new variant or spreading it to others,” said Crowley. “This week, the Department of Health and Human Services is working to distribute the remainder of the N-95 masks to the County’s most vulnerable residents. The department and its affiliated community agency partners are working to get masks out to residents who need them the most. This effort builds on the support the County has provided to community agencies since the start of the pandemic.”

Community providers serving vulnerable County residents are encouraged to reach out to DHHS at (414) 289-6482 to learn how you can order masks.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip