Milwaukee County health officials issue public health advisory as COVID cases increase

MILWAUKEE — Health officials from across Milwaukee County have issued a public health advisory as coronavirus cases continue to surge in the area.

Two days in a row this week, Wisconsin saw a record number of daily confirmed COVID-19 cases in the wake of the holiday season and amid the Omicron surge.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services' COVID-19 dashboard recorded 10,288 confirmed cases on Tuesday, beating Monday's pandemic-wide record of 8,232 cases. Tuesday's record raises the 7-day average number of cases to 6,260 - the highest the average has been since late November of 2020.

That's why public health officers from across the county are asking people to do their part in order to bring down the number of positive cases and help prevent hospitlizations and deaths due to COVID-19.

They are encouraging everyone to get vaccinated and boosted. Data shows that many of the people who are in hospitals with the most severe cases of coronavirus are unvaccinated.

In addition to the vaccine, they recommend people wear masks indoors to help prevent the spread.

If you do test positive, make sure to quarantine and isolate. According to the newest information from the CDC, you should quarantine for five days. If you have no symptoms or they are resolving, you can go outside but should continue to wear a mask to be safe.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip