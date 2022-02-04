Milwaukee County has distributed nearly 200,000 N95 masks in February

MILWAUKEE — In the first week of February, Milwaukee County has distributed about 200,000 N95 masks to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, according to a press release from the county.

The Department of Health and Human Services fulfilled orders to organizations like Journey House, Project Access, Inc., United Community Center, Running Rebels and more. Plus, 50,000 masks were available for public pick up at the Marcia P. Coggs Center. Walk-in mask distribution will continue at the Marcia P. Coggs Center next Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. These will be available while supplies last.

In January, the county received 575,000 masks and gave about 175,000 to 10 local municipalities. The press release didn't mention if the nearly 200,000 given out in February is part of that sum or what will be done with the remaining masks.

"We’ve worked with the Office of Emergency Management to acquire an order of approximately 235,000 masks. We anticipate distributing 58,000 masks suburban municipalities that requested them today. The remaining masks will enter the County stockpile for use by employees and service users," Department of Health and Human Services Director Shakita LaGrant-McClain said.

