Milwaukee coalition launching $900K campaign to build COVID vaccine confidence

MILWAUKEE — A coalition made up of local government, non-profit, healthcare and community organizations is launching a $900,000 comprehensive multi-media and grassroots campaign to build COVID vaccine confidence throughout the Milwaukee area.

Beginning Monday, April 12, and will continue through the summer, the data-driven campaign will target residents in Milwaukee County who have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

“Getting vaccinated is a personal choice – our intent is to make sure it’s also an informed choice,” said Mara Lord, chair of the Milwaukee area vaccine communications and community mobilization efforts. “This campaign recognizes the importance of hearing authentic, relatable stories from local members of the community – from schoolteachers to retired veterans, healthcare workers, clergy, small business owners and more – to both honor their unique perspectives and show how getting vaccinated is a way to express personal strength and commitment, so that we can all get back to the people, places and things we love.

The first phase of the campaign dubbed "authentic Voices," will include TV, radio and digital billboards as well as social media advertising featuring diverse faces from the Milwaukee community.

Funding for the $900,000 investment comes from a variety of community partners, including Bader Philanthropies, City of Milwaukee, Greater Milwaukee Foundation, Hanson Dodge, Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee County, Milwaukee Health Care Partnership, United Way, VISIT Milwaukee and Zilber Family Foundation.

The public can see the campaign ads starting Monday at http://healthymke.com/.

