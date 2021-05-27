Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Milwaukee city facilities will reopen to the public on June 21

items.[0].image.alt
Sal Sendik
milwaukee city hall rotunda.JPG
Posted at 11:48 AM, May 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-27 12:50:18-04

The City of Milwaukee is reopening its city facilities on June 21.

Mayor Tom Barrett made the announcement on Thursday, stating the decision comes after "in-depth discussions with the Milwaukee Health Department and the City's Department of Employee Relations."

Most of the city's employees that were working from home will return to their offices on this date.

“After careful review of the science and the COVID-19 trends, we have concluded that City offices can safely reopen for business in the coming weeks,” Barrett said. “In many cases, the public has been inconvenienced by the necessary health precautions, so easing the restrictions is a step forward in serving our residents.”

Visitors to city buildings will be required to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status. City employees will also wear masks when in public areas.

“City employees have done a remarkable job keeping government operating during the pandemic. They have shown flexibility, innovation, and dedication as they fulfilled their responsibilities,” Mayor Barrett said. “With precautions in place, I look forward to welcoming our colleagues back to their offices.”

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coronavirus in Wisconsin

More data on Wisconsin's vaccination progress here.

Find a vaccination site here.

Check out county-by-county coronavirus case numbers here.

More information: COVID-19 on the Wisconsin DHS website

Latest news and headlines here.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.