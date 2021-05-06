Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Milwaukee businesses faced $230,000 in fines for violating COVID-19 rules

items.[0].image.alt
Centers for Disease Control (CDC)
Coronavirus Disease 2019
Coronavirus
Posted at 3:52 PM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 16:52:19-04

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee businesses faced just under $230,000 in fines for violating the city's COVID-19 protocols since last summer.

The Milwaukee Health Department issued a total of $229,199 in fines, via a total of 144 citations, through March 26, our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal reported Thursday, citing city data.

The health department began issuing citations last summer if restaurants and bars, among other businesses, broke rules regarding social distancing, mask-wearing, capacity limits and other rules.

Last year the department increased the minimum penalty for violating the rules to $2,500 for the initial violation. That fine increases to $5,000 and is capped at $20,000 per inspection. The city hoped the heftier fines would increase compliance with the COVID-19 requirements.

Milwaukee's COVID-19 protocols remain in Phase 6. The department announced it would likely tighten restrictions in the week of April 13, but on that day decided to stay the course in Phase 6. Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson said at the time that the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests remained in the “moderate transmission” category - matching Phase 6 requirements.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coronavirus in Wisconsin

More data on Wisconsin's vaccination progress here.

Find a vaccination site here.

Check out county-by-county coronavirus case numbers here.

More information: COVID-19 on the Wisconsin DHS website

Latest news and headlines here.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.