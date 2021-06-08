Milwaukee Brewers to host additional COVID-19 vaccination clinics

The Milwaukee Brewers are hosting additional pop-up vaccination clinics on June 15 and June 16.

The Brewers announced on Tuesday that fans who received vaccinations at either clinic would receive two free tickets to the Brewers-Reds game as a part of the MLB's "Vaccinate at the Plate" initiative.

The clinic will run from 4:10 p.m. to 7 p.m. on June 15 and from 9:10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 16.

Fans who want to be vaccinated will have to park their vehicles and proceed to the atrium of Helfaer Field.

The City of Milwaukee Health Department will be offering both the Johnson and Johnson and Pfizer vaccines.

