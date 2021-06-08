Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Milwaukee Brewers to host additional COVID-19 vaccination clinics

items.[0].image.alt
TMJ4 News
Opening Day at American Family Field
Ex5yqgBWgAANLv8.jpg
Posted at 10:54 AM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 11:54:38-04

The Milwaukee Brewers are hosting additional pop-up vaccination clinics on June 15 and June 16.

The Brewers announced on Tuesday that fans who received vaccinations at either clinic would receive two free tickets to the Brewers-Reds game as a part of the MLB's "Vaccinate at the Plate" initiative.

The clinic will run from 4:10 p.m. to 7 p.m. on June 15 and from 9:10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 16.

Fans who want to be vaccinated will have to park their vehicles and proceed to the atrium of Helfaer Field.

The City of Milwaukee Health Department will be offering both the Johnson and Johnson and Pfizer vaccines.

For more information, click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coronavirus in Wisconsin

More data on Wisconsin's vaccination progress here.

Find a vaccination site here.

Check out county-by-county coronavirus case numbers here.

More information: COVID-19 on the Wisconsin DHS website

Latest news and headlines here.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.