Milwaukee alderman introduces resolution that would require city employees to be vaccinated, tested weekly

Posted at 11:33 AM, Aug 02, 2021
A City of Milwaukee alderman introduced a resolution that would require all city employees to be fully vaccinated or be tested for COVID-19 weekly.

Ald. Robert Bauman introduced the legislation Monday, asking the Department of Employee Relations (DER) to create a policy requiring all city employees to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or provide a weekly negative COVID-19 test in order to report to work.

“All city employees deserve to work in an environment where the risk of infection by COVID-19 has been minimized, and this legislation will help us create that safer workplace,” Bauman said.

If the resolution is approved by the Common Council, the DER would have to create the policy within one month. All employees who were unwilling to comply with the policy would not be allowed to report to work and could face disciplinary action.

