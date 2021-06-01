Milwaukee Air & Water Show canceled for 2021

MILWAUKEE — The 2021 Milwaukee Air & Water Show scheduled for July 24-25 has been canceled, organizers announced Tuesday.

Organizers said in a social media post the decision was difficult. While they did not specify why, writing "several major factors affecting the event," it can be assumed the pandemic caused logistic and safety issues.

Last April, organizers said the show scheduled for this summer was put on hold.

The show was scheduled to showcase the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Air Demonstration Squadron, known as the “America’s Ambassadors in Blue."

“Given all the factors affecting our ability to put on a quality event, there was no other choice,” Milwaukee Air & Water Show President Paul Rogers said in the post. “We will come back stronger, safer and ready for the 2022 Milwaukee Air & Water Show, which is scheduled with the US Navy Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Squadron, as well as many other world-class military and civilian air show performers."

