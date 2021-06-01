Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Milwaukee Air & Water Show canceled for 2021

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Brian Lawdermilk
DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 26: The Air Force Thunderbirds perform a flyover prior to the 59th Annual DAYTONA 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 26, 2017 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)
"Thunderbirds" return to Milwaukee Air and Water show in 2018
Posted at 5:41 PM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 18:48:35-04

MILWAUKEE — The 2021 Milwaukee Air & Water Show scheduled for July 24-25 has been canceled, organizers announced Tuesday.

Organizers said in a social media post the decision was difficult. While they did not specify why, writing "several major factors affecting the event," it can be assumed the pandemic caused logistic and safety issues.

Last April, organizers said the show scheduled for this summer was put on hold.

The show was scheduled to showcase the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Air Demonstration Squadron, known as the “America’s Ambassadors in Blue."

“Given all the factors affecting our ability to put on a quality event, there was no other choice,” Milwaukee Air & Water Show President Paul Rogers said in the post. “We will come back stronger, safer and ready for the 2022 Milwaukee Air & Water Show, which is scheduled with the US Navy Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Squadron, as well as many other world-class military and civilian air show performers."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coronavirus in Wisconsin

More data on Wisconsin's vaccination progress here.

Find a vaccination site here.

Check out county-by-county coronavirus case numbers here.

More information: COVID-19 on the Wisconsin DHS website

Latest news and headlines here.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.