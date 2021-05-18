Watch
Mequon-Thiensville School District keeping mask mandate in place

Jessica Madhukar is live with the latest.
Posted at 10:28 PM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 23:28:50-04

The Mequon-Thiensville School District Board has decided to keep the mask mandate in place.

During a meeting Monday, there were tears as many parents expressed why they want the board to do away with masks.

But there were also parents who work in the medical community who said it isn't time.

Emotions were running high as parents pleaded with the board to remove masks. They held a school board watch party in a room they rented, where they hung up signs and even had an empty table they called "the ghost table" to account for the missing board members they say they invited. They weren't there because board meetings are still virtual.

But with about two weeks left in the school year, some board members don't see the need to make major changes.

