Menomonee Valley testing site to close for vaccines and testing

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Health Department announced there will be a few changes to city vaccination and testing sites, including the closing of the Menomonee Valley COVID-19 Drive-Thur Clinic.

Friday will be the last day residents will be able to get vaccinated at the Menomonee Valley clinic, but April 15 will be the last day the drive-thru clinic is open for community testing.

Other testing sites in the city will see a change in their testing hours come April 3. All COVID-19 vaccinations will be available for free with an appointment through Milwaukee Health Department clinics. The new hours for the Milwaukee Health Department clinics are listed below.

At-home rapid tests will be available through the Say Yes COVID Tests program until the end of May. Families can place orders once per month, per household. Information about COVID-19 can be found at Milwaukee.gov/coronavirus or by calling 414-286-6800.

New Clinic Hours:

Southside Health Center (1639 S. 23rd St.)

Monday, 3 – 6 p.m.

Tuesday, 1 – 4 p.m.

Northwest Health Center (7630 W. Mill Rd.)

Wednesday, 3 – 6 p.m.

Keenan Sexual Health Clinic (3200 N. 36th St.)

Friday 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip