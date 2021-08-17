Meijer now offering third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to immunocompromised

Midwest-based retailer Meijer said Monday it will now offer a third dose of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to immunocompromised people.

The announcement follows authorization from the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control. Additionally, Meijer's announcement follows similar announcements from CVS and Walgreens, who will also offer an additional dose of the vaccine.

Meijer said those eligible for the third shot may include those living with organ or stem cell transplants, cancer, primary immunodeficiency, some people with HIV and those receiving immunosuppressive medication.

Immunocompromised patients can text COVID to 75049 to make an appointment or walk into any Meijer pharmacy to receive their third dose. Those individuals will need to report their status via a screening questionnaire before receiving a third dose.

The retailer said CDC recommends administering the same vaccine as the patient’s original series whenever possible. No booster determination has been made for those immunocompromised individuals who previously received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Meijer currently operates 257 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky.