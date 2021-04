GRAFTON, Wis. — The Meijer location in Grafton, Wis., located at 1600 Port Washington Rd. is available for walk-ins today.

The clinic says it has 100 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine available for persons needing their first shot.

The clinic will only have the extra doses available until 5 p.m. today only.

