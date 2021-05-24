MCTS uses new air filtration on more than 300 buses to help stop the airborne spread of viruses

MILWAUKEE — A new treatment is now being used on Milwaukee County Transit System buses that officials say will help improve airflow while also ensuring each ride is as safe as possible for commuters.

Monday morning, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley got an in-depth look at how the new filtration systems work.

Several months ago, MCTS maintenance crews started applying the Aeris Guard Bioactive Filter Treatment on buses to help prevent the airborne spread of viruses, including the one that causes COVID-19.

The first-of-its-kind spray coats each bus's regular HVAC filters with a specialized polymer system.

Officials say that controls bacteria and pathogens that house viruses for up to three months after a single application. Milwaukee county transit has more than 300 buses in its fleet and officials say every bus that's out on the street right now has been treated.

"Not only are we providing masks and hand sanitizers in the past but we are applying to tweak it to make sure you're gonna leave here goes in and out of these buses that are clean as well," said David Crowley, Milwaukee County Executive.

"Our goal is to protect the riding public and also to protect our employees the drivers and this is very important," said Joseph Price, the manager of administrative services at MCTS.

Officials add that every 6,500 miles that the buses go, maintenance crews will put new filters in and apply the chemical treatment.

