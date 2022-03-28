Masks now optional but strongly recommended on UWM campus

MILWAUKEE — As of Monday, masks are no longer required on the UW Milwaukee campus. However, the University said it still strongly recommends masks "in accordance with CDC guidance"

Other UW campuses are also lifting mask requirements this month.

However, just walking around campus it's clear there are mixed feelings about the mask requirement being lifted. Some students could be seen walking to class mask-free on Monday morning, while others still wore the layer of protection.

"For me, I commute here and I live with grandparents who are old, so I have to be aware of that," said student Nou Vang. "Even if there's little numbers of COVID, COVID is still happening."

Vang said she's also concerned about the timing of making masks options since many students are returning back to campus this week after spring break travels.

"I hope that other people wear their masks because it protects themselves and it protects me."

But after two years of masking up, other students said they're happy to leave the masks at home.

"It would be nice to finally see people's faces and not be afraid to talk to someone," said student Elle Hulchnick.

Although she's happy that masks are now options, she said she realizes some are still uncomfortable without masks and is happy to wear one if asked.

"In my English class, she strongly recommends that we wear them, so I wear it for her. But I wouldn't wear it otherwise because I've had COVID and I'm vaccinated," Hulchnick said.

There are also a few places you do still have to wear a mask on campus regardless, including the Health Center, the Children's Learning Center, Health Care Professional Programs and on UWM Campus Shuttles.

The university said it will also continue to have free N-95 masks available on campus.

