MILWAUKEE — The Big East Conference has canceled three games - including Marquette's game at St. John’s on Wednesday - due to COVID-19 concerns.

The conference said they will try to reschedule the games, per their game cancellation policy.

The canceled games are as follows:

Marquette at St. John’s – Dec. 29

St. John’s at Georgetown – Jan. 1

Xavier at Georgetown – Jan. 4

Concern over COVID-19 came through the Georgetown and St. John’s programs, Big East said in a statement Monday.

