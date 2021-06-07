Marquette University will require students be vaccinated against COVID-19 for the upcoming school year

In a letter to students, Marquette University announced its requirement for students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 for the 2021-22 academic year.

In the letter from MU President Dr. Michael Lovell, it was announced that undergraduate, graduate, and professional students who will be attending classes for the upcoming school year will need to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by Aug. 1.

"This decision was made after consulting with health experts, and it has been endorsed by the university’s COVID-19 Response Team, the University Academic Senate Executive Committee, the Staff Senate and the Graduate Student Organization. University leadership also consulted with the Marquette University Student Government Executive Board before making this decision, and will be continuing to work alongside them as well as other student leaders to ensure that all students’ needs and interests are fully represented and supported," wrote Lovell.

The university will allow students to request an exemption from the vaccine requirement due to medical or religious reasons. Those who are granted an exemption will undergo testing for COVID-19.

"Scientific evidence has shown that vaccines are safe and effective at reducing transmission of the virus. A vaccinated student population will allow us to provide you with a richer in-person experience, reduce testing and let you interact more freely across campus," said Lovell.

Students will need to provide proof of vaccination by uploading their vaccination card online.

For more info, click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip