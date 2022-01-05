Marquette University requiring booster shots for students, classes delayed to Jan. 24

MILWAUKEE — Marquette University announced that COVID-19 booster shots will be required for students by Feb. 1.

The first day of classes of undergraduate, Graduate School, and Law School classes is also delayed until Monday, Jan. 24.

Marquette said the actions are due to the recent COVID-19 spike in Milwaukee County.

"These actions will offer more opportunities to get vaccinated or boosted, move us past the expected local Omicron peak in mid-January, and give us additional time to prepare ourselves and campus for the spring semester," Marquette University said in a statement.

Booster shots are strongly recommended for faculty and staff.

Proof of booster for students, faculty, and staff must be uploaded to the MU Medical Clinic portal by Feb. 1., or based on eligibility by:

Six months after receiving a second dose of the Moderna vaccine

Five months after receiving a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine

Two months after getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The university says faculty, staff and students who do not comply will be subject to testing protocols, which includes testing weekly during the spring semester.

Marquette also announced it is working with the City of Milwaukee Health Department to host a booster clinic on campus.

The indoor mask requirement is also extended until further notice.

Marquette is adopting the latest CDC guidelines regarding quarantine and isolation as of Jan. 18. The updated directions can be found here.

There will be no classes the week of Jan. 17. Officials say there is no plan to cancel Spring Break or Easter Break. The delay will not affect predoctoral and postgraduate students in Dentistry programs who started classes on Monday.

The UW System announced Tuesday that students will return on-time and as normal to campuses and classrooms.

