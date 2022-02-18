Watch
Marquette University: 85% of students up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination

Mike Gryniewicz
Posted at 6:14 PM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 19:15:32-05

MILWAUKEE — Marquette University said on Thursday that the community is now 84% up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccine.

This includes individuals who uploaded proof of booster and received the primary series of the vaccine, but aren't yet eligible for the booster.

Eighty-five percent of students are up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccines and 79% of faculty and staff are up-to-date as of Thursday.

Officials also say 94% of campus is vaccinated with the primary series of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Staying current with your vaccinations offers the highest level of protection for both you and our community," the university said in a statement. "High vaccination rates and masking have helped Marquette keep its commitment to in-person learning this academic year."

Beginning Friday,the COVID-19 public dashboard will show the percentages of students and employees who are up-to-date on vaccinations. It is updated Thursdays at 2 p.m.

There will be a vaccine and booster clinic on campus March 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the AMU Ballroom. All doses – first, second and boosters – of Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccines will be available. Influenza vaccines will be available as well.

