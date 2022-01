MILWAUKEE — The Marquette University men's basketball team is hosting a vaccine and booster clinic before it's game on Jan. 15 against Seton Hall.

The game is at 11 a.m. and the clinic will be open starting at 10 a.m. and will run through half-time.

It will be located in the Candy Lab on the upper concourse.

You can get a shot for any stage of the vaccine process or a booster. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will all be available.

