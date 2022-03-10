Marcus Performing Arts Center will drop mask, vaccine requirements for visitors

MILWAUKEE — Marcus Performing Arts Center announced Wednesday it will no longer require COVID-19 proof of vaccinations or a negative test within 72 hours of events for all audience members attending performances beginning March 14.

The Marcus Performing Arts Center also shifted to a mask-optional policy beginning March 28.

Officials say the decision follows guidance from the Milwaukee Health Department and the CDC.

The Hiplet Ballerinas performance on March 9 and A Tribute to Aretha Franklin on March 12 will still require proof of COVID-19 vaccinations or a negative test within 72 hours for all audience members.

