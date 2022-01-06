Magee Elementary in Waukesha County transitions to virtual learning due to COVID-19

WALES, Wisc. — Magee Elementary School in Waukesha County will transition to virtual learning due to COVID-19, the Kettle Moraine School District announced Thursday.

Students will begin learning at home Friday and the school plans to return to face-to-face classes on Wednesday, Jan. 12.

"Several COVID-related factors have led to this decision, most importantly the inability to staff classrooms due to a high number of staff who have tested positive or are out as close contacts," Superintendent Stephen Plum said in a message to Kettle Moraine School District families. "We also face tremendous daily challenges sourcing substitute teachers. These are the driving forces behind the decision. We are also dealing with a high number of students who have tested positive, are awaiting test results due to COVID-related symptoms, or are out as close contacts. When all three of these factors combine, as they have at Magee, we are forced to go virtual."

The school says when the decision is made, they will notify parents as early as possible to allow as much time for families to prepare, and to get Chromebooks and materials to students to take home for virtual learning.

