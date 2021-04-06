Watch
Madison to become Wisconsin's 3rd FEMA mass vaccination site

Mary OConnell
Vaccine
Posted at 9:14 AM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 10:14:23-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The COVID-19 vaccination center at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison will be able to increase the number of doses delivered by 2,100 a week thanks to new staffing support from the federal government starting on Wednesday.

Gov. Tony Evers made the announcement Tuesday.

The site will become the third in Wisconsin run by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency.

It also runs a mass vaccination clinic at the Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee.

Another FEMA-run mass vaccination clinic opens Thursday at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire’s Zorn Arena.

