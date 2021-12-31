Watch
Madison schools delay students return from winter break due to COVID-19 spike

Madison, Wisconsin
Posted at 7:17 PM, Dec 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-30 20:17:46-05

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) announced Thursday that the district is delaying students return from winter break due to the COVID-19 spike.

There will be no instruction until Thursday, Jan. 6.

Thursday's return will be virtual.

All MMSD staff will return to work on Monday, Jan. 3.

It is unclear when MMSD will transition back to in-person learning.

