Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Lt. Governor candidate Lena Taylor quarantines after possible COVID exposure

items.[0].image.alt
Image copyright 2017 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Timothy Hiatt
<p><span style="color: rgb(99, 100, 102); font-family: Georgia, " times="" new="" roman",="" serif;="" font-size:="" 13px;"="">OAK CREEK, WISCONSIN - APRIL 02: Wisconsin State Senator Lena Taylor attends the premiere of &quot;Grandma&#39;s House&quot; at Marcus South Shore Cinema on April 2, 2016 in Oak Creek, Wisconsin. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for Harmony Social Services)</span></p>
Sen. Lena Taylor
Posted at 8:24 AM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-07 09:25:55-04

MADISON — Wisconsin State Senator and Lt. Governor candidate Lena Taylor is quarantining due to a possible COVID-19 exposure. 

Campaign and legislative staff have followed state health and CDC guidance since Taylor was notified of the possible exposure. 

Taylor must quarantine for five days. She will quarantine at home until the end of the five day period. 

Once the quarantine period is over, Taylor will get tested before continuing public campaigning.

She was fully vaccinated earlier this year.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coronavirus in Wisconsin

More data on Wisconsin's vaccination progress here.

Find a vaccination site here.

Check out county-by-county coronavirus case numbers here.

More information: COVID-19 on the Wisconsin DHS website

Latest news and headlines here.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.