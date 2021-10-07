Lt. Governor candidate Lena Taylor quarantines after possible COVID exposure

MADISON — Wisconsin State Senator and Lt. Governor candidate Lena Taylor is quarantining due to a possible COVID-19 exposure.

Campaign and legislative staff have followed state health and CDC guidance since Taylor was notified of the possible exposure.

Taylor must quarantine for five days. She will quarantine at home until the end of the five day period.

Once the quarantine period is over, Taylor will get tested before continuing public campaigning.

She was fully vaccinated earlier this year.

