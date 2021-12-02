Local pharmacist notices uptick in vaccinations since Omicron variant announcement

MILWAUKEE — Since the discovery and announcement of the new COVID-19 variant of concern, Omicron, Hayat Pharmacist Lauren Splawn said she had noticed an uptick in people coming to the clinic to get vaccinated.

Splawn said so far this week, the clinic has averaged about two hundred people per day.

"A lot of first doses and booster doses coming in, which has definitely increased since the announcement of the Omicron variant," Splawn said.

During a speech on Thursday outlining his winter plan for fighting COVID_19, President Joe Biden noted the importance of getting vaccinated and getting boosted if eligible in order to keep the spread of the Omicron variant at bay.

"Go get your booster now, go get it. Booster shots continue to be free," President Biden said. "I'm calling on pharmacies, big and small and they've been cooperative, to offer more appointments."

The president said there are approximately 100 million Americans eligible for a booster shot that have not yet received one.

In Wisconsin, just over 3 million adults ages 18 and older have completed their vaccine series. Just over 1 million booster shots have been administered.

TMJ4

All adult 18 and older and eligible for boosters now. If you got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, you can get your booster shot six months after your second shot. Those who got the Johnson and Johnson vaccine and get a booster two months after their first shot.

"A lot of people who have eligible for the last month are coming in now just to protect themselves," Splawn said.

She's also urging people to remain cautious this holiday season.

"Limit gathering to vaccinated individuals as much as possible, get tested before gathering in large groups," she advised.

Click here for Hayat's vaccine clinic hours.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip