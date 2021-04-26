Local organization hopes to help people with disabilities get COVID-19 vaccine

MILWAUKEE — Independence First, a resource center for people with disabilities, has started a new campaign to make sure more people are getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Odell Robinson of Milwaukee is part of that campaign, sharing his own personal experience with COVID-19 and why he decided to get vaccinated.

"I lost my wife to the virus a year. She had underlying conditions," Robinson said. "The vaccination wasn't available then, so unfortunately she didn't survive it."

Robinson is living with diabetes and neuropathy. He is at high risk for COVID-19, so he knew it was in his best interest to get vaccinated.

But for some, especially people living with a disability, accessing the vaccine can prove to be challenging.

Independence First said things like transportation and a lack of internet access can be barriers to getting the vaccine.

"If people with disabilities want the vaccine, they should be able to get the vaccine," said Independence First Marketing and Fund Developer Myra Sanchick.

So the organization's campaign not only spreads the word about the importance of the vaccine, but can also help people set up and get to an appointment.

"We will go online and register for people. If transportation is an issue, we have free transportation," Sanchick said.

According to the Center for Disease Control, people with disabilities can be at risk for severe illness from COVID-19, especially if they have an underlying condition like diabetes, cancer, heart disease or obesity. Which makes getting vaccinated that much more important.

Independence First will also be hosting a vaccine clinic for people with disabilities on May 14. No appointments are needed.

