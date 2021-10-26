Local health officials anticipate vaccines for children by the end of next week

MILWAUKEE — The Food and Drug Administration's independent vaccine advisory board meet Tuesday, to discuss whether Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine should be authorized for children five to eleven-years-old.

Now that the FDA made it's authorization, the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Vaccine Advisory Board will meet the beginning of November, and depending on that decision, it will be up to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to sign off.

During the Milwaukee's weekly COVID-19 update, officials say they are starting to see encouraging trends in the county when it comes to hospitalizations and cases.

However, the topic of conversation was centered around COVID-19 vaccines for children and how soon we could see vials in Milwaukee.

Local health officials spoke about the need to get children vaccinated in order to keep them and the community safe.

While we wait to get the final approval from the CDC, Milwaukee Health Department Commissioner Kirsten Johnson said many vaccinators have requested supplies and are on standby.

"We anticipate potentially by the end of next week we will have vaccines for children," Johnson said.

Hayat Pharmacy CEO Dr. Hashim Zaibak told us his team is excited and prepared for this next step.

"We are doing the additional training that's needed because the mixing of the vaccine is going to be different," Zaibak said. "We have to add the diluent to dilute it to a certain level. The level for the adult is going to be different than the children."

He said they have already requested 400 pediatric doses, and are on standby for final approval.

Beyond that training, Zaibak said they're also creating more space and expanding the hours of operation to meet the needs of children.

"We just have to work with them and make sure that they stay calm," Zaibak said. "So, we are purchasing coloring books and snacks."

Commissioner Johnson adds that a mass vaccination clinic is not the ideal place to get these kids vaccinated. "We are working with the Milwaukee Public Schools and other school districts to coordinate vaccine clinics (smaller settings) for children."

Locally, Commissioner Johnson said some incentives for children will be announced next week.

