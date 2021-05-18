Watch
Local communities discuss mask mandates, some let mandates expire

Tom Durian is live with the latest.
Posted at 10:41 PM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 23:41:30-04

The Shorewood Village Board has decided to let its mask mandate expire.

The mandate expires at 12 a.m. Tuesday.

In neighboring Whitefish Bay Monday, they voted to rescind their mask mandate, and we could hear from Milwaukee as early as Tuesday.

The CDC relaxed mask recommendations last week and said fully vaccinated people can resume normal activities without a mask or social distancing, unless a local ordinance required it. That left many local municipalities caught by surprise.

Shorewood's mask mandate originally passed in July, was extended in January and set to expire Monday night.

Wauwatosa is also expected to take up masks at its meeting Tuesday night. Their order is expected to end in June.

