List of schools in SE Wisconsin that have in-person, virtual, or hybrid learning

As the state continues to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, schools have to work out whether students will return to in-person learning or not. Contact your individual school district with any questions.

Here's a list of schools in southeast Wisconsin that have reported students learning in-person, virtually, or in a hybrid format:

Arrowhead Union High School District - In-person learning five days a week, virtual format available

Brown Deer School District - In-person learning four days a week, Wednesdays are virtual for all students; virtual format available

Burlington Area School District - In-person learning for K-6 students, hybrid learning for 7th-12th grades; full in-person learning for 7th-12th grades

Cudahy School District - In-person learning four days a week, asynchronously virtual learning on Fridays; full virtual option available

Elmbrook School District - In-person learning or all students, virtual format available

Franklin School District - In-person learning

Germantown School District - In-person learning five days a week, virtual format available

Glendale-River Hills School District - In-person learning, virtual format available

Greenfield School District - In-person learning, virtual format available

Hartland Lakeside School District - In-person learning, virtual format available

Heritage Christian Schools - In-person learning

Kettle Moraine School District - In-person learning, virtual format available

Lake Country School District - In-person learning, virtual format available

Maple Dale-Indian Hill School District - In-person learning four days a week

Menomonee Falls School District - In-person learning, virtual format available

Mequon-Thiensville School District - In-person learning, virtual format available

Merton Community School District - In-person learning

Milwaukee Public Schools - Virtual learning, shift to in-person learning for K-3 April 14; 4-8 April 1; Seniors and students in danger of failing April 26.

Mukwonago Area School District - In-person learning, virtual format available

New Berlin School District - In-person learning, virtual format available

Nicolet High School District - In-person learning four days a week, virtual format available

Oconomowoc Area School District - In-person learning, virtual format available

Palmyra-Eagle School District - In-person learning

Pewaukee School District - In-person learning, virtual format available

Port Washington-Saukville School District - In-person learning

Shorewood School District - In-person learning for K-6, hybrid for 7-12 until April 12 then in-person

Stone Bank School District - In-person learning, virtual format available

St. Thomas More High School - In-person learning

South Milwaukee School District - In-person learning

St. Francis School District - In-person learning, virtual format available

Swallow School District - In-person learning

Waukesha School District - In-person learning

Wauwatosa School District - In-person learning

West Allis-West MKE School District - Elementary students attend school five days a week; Secondary students attend school four days a week. (Wednesdays are a virtual learning day.); Virtual Learning students continue to access their education online at home for the remainder of the school year.

Whitefish Bay School District - In-person learning, virtual format available

Whitnall School District - In-person learning

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip