Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Legislative committee: UW System virus moves need our OK

items.[0].image.alt
UW System
UW System
UW System
Posted at 3:02 PM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 16:02:34-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican-controlled legislative committee has blocked the University of Wisconsin System from taking several steps to fight coronavirus without its approval.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports the committee’s move comes as university officials in Madison are weighing a campus-wide mask mandate and expanded testing requirements for people who haven’t been vaccinated.

It also comes as the delta variant is sending daily virus cases upward in Wisconsin and around the U.S. The vote by the Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules came without a formal meeting or public comment. It requires the UW System to submit any plans for COVID-19 policies to the committee as emergency rules within 30 days — or else drop mandates for any such measures, the State Journal reported.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Coronavirus in Wisconsin

More data on Wisconsin's vaccination progress here.

Find a vaccination site here.

Check out county-by-county coronavirus case numbers here.

More information: COVID-19 on the Wisconsin DHS website

Latest news and headlines here.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.