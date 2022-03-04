Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Lee's Dairy Treat in Brookfield opens for the season Saturday

lees dairy treat
leesdairytreat.com
lees dairy treat
Posted at 8:10 PM, Mar 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-03 21:10:55-05

BROOKFIELD, Wisc. — A popular pit stop for ice cream is opening up once again.

Opening day for Lee's Dairy Treat in Brookfield will be this Saturday at 11 a.m.

The ice cream shop said the first customer at the door will get their picture on the wall and a free sundae of the month every month!

Lee's Dairy Treat is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. Make sure you call to place an order or visit their website.


Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coronavirus in Wisconsin

More data on Wisconsin's vaccination progress here.

Find a vaccination site here.

Check out county-by-county coronavirus case numbers here.

More information: COVID-19 on the Wisconsin DHS website

Latest news and headlines here.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.