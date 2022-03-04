Lee's Dairy Treat in Brookfield opens for the season Saturday

BROOKFIELD, Wisc. — A popular pit stop for ice cream is opening up once again.

Opening day for Lee's Dairy Treat in Brookfield will be this Saturday at 11 a.m.

The ice cream shop said the first customer at the door will get their picture on the wall and a free sundae of the month every month!

Lee's Dairy Treat is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. Make sure you call to place an order or visit their website.



