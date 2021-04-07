Watch
Khalid cancels Summerfest 2021 performance

Kevin Winter
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 21: Khalid performs onstage at CBS RADIO's We Can Survive 2017 at The Hollywood Bowl on October 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for CBS RADIO)
CBS RADIO's We Can Survive 2017
Posted at 11:04 AM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 12:04:59-04

Singer Khalid has canceled a planned Summerfest 2021 performance.

"Unfortunately, Khalid is not available during the festival’s new time period. We hope to see him next year," a news release from Summerfest said Wednesday.

The show, originally planned for Summerfest 2020, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was moved to June 24, 2021, and then to September, when Summerfest is currently scheduled.

If you have a ticket to the show, Summerfest says you can get a refund at the original point of purchase. The American Family Insurance Box Office is open Monday-Wednesday from 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. for fans who purchased tickets in person.

Summerfest 2021 is still on - it is scheduled to take place on three consecutive weekends in September: September 2-4, 9-11, and 16-18. Additional headliner announcements are still coming.

