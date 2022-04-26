Kenosha Co. offering 'sensory friendly' COVID-19 vaccination clinic

KENOSHA, Wis. — There is an effort in Kenosha County to give "sensory friendly" COVID-19 vaccines to people over 5 years old, in order to provide them with a positive experience while also protecting them against the virus.

Kenosha County Public Health and Autism Society of Southeastern Wisconsin are partnering for the clinic. Before the clinic starts, they will provide a social narrative to help prepare participants. They can expect "lower sensory environment, sensory fidgets, distraction strategies, and other individualized accommodations as needed."

The clinic will have Pfizer vaccines and Pfizer and Moderna boosters. The vaccine is free. If you have insurance, an administrative fee will be billed to your insurance, organizers said in a statement. You are asked to bring your insurance card with you.

Second doses will be offered on May 21.

Click here to sign up for the event, which will be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 30 and May 21.

