Kenny Chesney postpones American Family Field performance until 2022

Posted at 11:13 AM, Mar 22, 2021
MILWAUKEE — Kenny Chesney has postponed his latest tour, which was scheduled to make a stop at American Family Field, until 2022.

Chesney was supposed to take the stage at what was then-Miller Park back in April of 2020, but the event was postponed due to the coronavirus. The tour was eventually rescheduled for 2021, but now that date will be missed as well.

Now, that concert is postponed all the way until 2022.

Chesney himself shared the news on Twitter Monday morning:

No new date has been set yet for the 2022 show, however the Brewers said all previously purchased tickets will be honored.

