Kenny Chesney postpones American Family Field performance until 2022

MILWAUKEE — Kenny Chesney has postponed his latest tour, which was scheduled to make a stop at American Family Field, until 2022.

Chesney was supposed to take the stage at what was then-Miller Park back in April of 2020, but the event was postponed due to the coronavirus. The tour was eventually rescheduled for 2021, but now that date will be missed as well.

Now, that concert is postponed all the way until 2022.

Chesney himself shared the news on Twitter Monday morning:

Tour update. @BlueChairBayRum @MarathonPetroCo https://t.co/Sfyaib5qOI



All current tickets will be honored for rescheduled show date. If you love your seat, you’re all set. Beginning now, if you're unable to attend the rescheduled show, request a refund at point of purchase. pic.twitter.com/qXOT3l5GyU — Kenny Chesney (@kennychesney) March 22, 2021

No new date has been set yet for the 2022 show, however the Brewers said all previously purchased tickets will be honored.

