Janes Elementary in Racine moving virtual due to staff shortage

RACINE, Wisc. — Janes Elementary in Racine will move to remote learning for Thursday due to a staff shortage.
According to the Racine Unified School District, students should log on to Google Classroom at the normal start time of 9:05 a.m.
- The Rebound Milwaukee: Resources For Getting Back To Normal
- We're Open: These Restaurants Are Still Offering Carryout And Delivery
Students without a District-provided divide should contact the school at 262-664-6550 to arrange for a device pick up.
Lunch will be available for pick-up at the Administrative Service Campus at 3109 Mt. Pleasant Street from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.