Janes Elementary in Racine moving virtual due to staff shortage

Shafkat Anowar/AP
Veronica Esquivel, 10, finishes her homework after her virtual school hours while her brother Isias Esquivel sits in front of the computer, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at their residence in Chicago's predominantly Hispanic Pilsen neighborhood. Her mother, Rosa, worries that her diabetes and her husband's high blood pressure could put their lives at risk if their kids brought the coronavirus home from school. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)
Posted at 10:07 PM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 23:07:50-05

RACINE, Wisc. — Janes Elementary in Racine will move to remote learning for Thursday due to a staff shortage.

According to the Racine Unified School District, students should log on to Google Classroom at the normal start time of 9:05 a.m.

Students without a District-provided divide should contact the school at 262-664-6550 to arrange for a device pick up.

Lunch will be available for pick-up at the Administrative Service Campus at 3109 Mt. Pleasant Street from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

