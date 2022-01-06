Janes Elementary in Racine moving virtual due to staff shortage

RACINE, Wisc. — Janes Elementary in Racine will move to remote learning for Thursday due to a staff shortage.

According to the Racine Unified School District, students should log on to Google Classroom at the normal start time of 9:05 a.m.

Students without a District-provided divide should contact the school at 262-664-6550 to arrange for a device pick up.

Lunch will be available for pick-up at the Administrative Service Campus at 3109 Mt. Pleasant Street from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

