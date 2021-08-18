'It's nice to be appreciated': Health care workers at Franklin hospital get a sweet surprise

FRANKLIN — Health care workers are hard at work helping patients feel better day in and day out. But today, one patient's daughter wanted to thank them the only way she knows how.

Outside the Ascension Hospital in Franklin, health care workers lined up for a mid-day pick me up.

That's because Better Together Mobile Cafe owner Becky Kinzer wanted to show her gratitude for all they do through her actions.

For all the hard work they do inside helping patients, on Wednesday they could come outside and enjoy the fruits of their labor, or coffee beans, in this case. And indulge their sweet tooth for a job well done.

"These nurses are risking their lives for people like my dad and for us," Kinzer said.

"It's awesome, it's nice to be appreciated," Ascension Hospital X-ray Technician Colin Laufenberg said.

Kinzer's father has been battling COVID-19 for two weeks and was recently admitted to the hospital Saturday, due to low oxygen.

To make matters worse, they can't be with their father physically, but they are sending a 'latte' love to their dad through his nurses.

"My sister and I wanted to give back to the nurses that are taking care of him," Kinzer said. "We wanted to treat them because they're helping our dad."

Ascension Hospital Registered Nurse Jennifer Wanta told us it means so much to the team.

"It's the little things that brighten our day," Wanta said. "Honestly, we're dealing with rough stuff inside."

Kinzer said her family is grateful for these healthcare heroes.

"Our truck is 'Better Together Cafe' and we believe in that," she said. "Bringing people together. Even though we can't be in his room, we are still here."

"We're just happy to see he's getting the help he needs, and he is on the up and up," Kinzer said.

