Increased restaurant capacity among changes in new Milwaukee COVID-19 health order

The City of Milwaukee Health Department has released its modified COVID-19 public health order that could allow an increase in restaurant/bar capacity, as well as more fans for sporting events.

The new health order, which goes into effect on March 19, relaxes some of the restrictions that were in place for Order 4.4, which was what was in place for the past several weeks.

“The Phase 6 order reflects several COVID-19 trends including the reduced presence of the disease in Milwaukee and the lower percentage of positive COVID-19 test results,” Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson said in a press release. “While we are taking a step forward, we are doing that cautiously because COVID-19 is still a dangerous threat in our city.”

Of the changes in Phase 6, restaurants may now operate at 50% capacity whereas previously restaurants were only allowed to operate at 25% capacity unless they had an approved safety plan from the health department.

The new order would also no longer require a restaurant or bar to require seating for guests, unless eating/drinking.

Museums can also now reopen, with a limit on capacity and protective measures in place.

Sporting and recreational events are now permitted to have more fans per event, with six spectators per event participant (limit of 750 fans indoors, 1,000 fans outdoors). Organizations with approved safety plans, such as the Milwaukee Bucks and Milwaukee Brewers, could have more fan capacity.

The order will also no longer restrict visitors to long-term care facilities.

Read the full order below:

