Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Wisconsin health officials: 'Couple months' to other side of pandemic

items.[0].image.alt
Pool/AP
Screen grab issued by POOL showing microbiologist Elisa Granato,32, being injected as part of human trials in the UK for a coronavirus vaccine as Oxford University vaccine trial for Coronavirus begins. PA Photo. Issue date: Thursday April 23, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Pool/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.
Vaccine
Posted at 3:59 PM, Mar 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-04 18:09:28-05

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin health officials have detected more coronavirus variants in the state but predict every adult who wants a vaccine shot will get one by mid-summer.

Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said Thursday that sequencing has now detected 19 cases of the coronavirus variant first detected in the United Kingdom in Wisconsin.

She said every adult who wants a vaccine shot should be able to get one by June or July.

She also said the state is only a “couple months" away from the other side of the pandemic. The seven-day positivity rate remained under 2.5% Thursday.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Coronavirus in Wisconsin

More data on Wisconsin's vaccination progress here.

Find a vaccination site here.

Check out county-by-county coronavirus case numbers here.

More information: COVID-19 on the Wisconsin DHS website

Latest news and headlines here.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.