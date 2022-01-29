Hayatt Pharmacy receives 20k N95 masks to distribute from Milwaukee health department

MILWAUKEE — Local pharmacies are still waiting for the free N95 masks promised by the Biden administration.

However, Milwaukee County is stepping up in a big way.

The Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services gave 20,000 free N95 masks to Hayatt Pharmacy.

Hayatt Pharmacy President Tamir Kaloti says having the quality masks in Milwaukee is a game changer.

"To help Hayatt give these to the community at no charge is very meaningful and important," Kaloti said.

For college student Leslie Dorante Flores it is paramount for her to learn and feel safe at the same time.

"Sometimes going to campus scares me so knowing that I have this mask and I can use it to feel safe in the classroom," Flores said.

Hayatt will be giving away the masks on a first come basis and each person is allowed to take up to five.

You can get your hands on the masks at all Hayatt locations.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip