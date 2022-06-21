MILWAUKEE — Vaccinating Wisconsin’s youngest residents against Covid-19 is officially underway.

Young children six months to four years old are the last group of Americans to get approval.

We have talked to some local families who are still a little nervous about it, and are choosing to wait to get their infants, toddlers and preschoolers vaccinated. But many others are looking to get their little ones the shot as soon as possible.

Most pharmacies and pediatrician’s offices in our area are waiting until later this week or next week to start vaccinating children 6 months to 4 years old. But Hayat Pharmacy on Milwaukee’s south side received 500 doses of the Moderna pediatric vaccine Tuesday morning and started administering them within an hour. They also have balloons, stickers, and lollipops on hand.

Seeing the relief of parents is most rewarding for the team at Hayat.

“We have moms and dads almost crying as they walk in,” said Hashim Zaibak, owner of Hayat Pharmacy. “They are very emotional and happy that they can finally give their children this extra layer of protection.”

“Today is an amazing day,” said Megan Holtan. “We’ve been waiting forever to get our two-year-old vaccinated, and we could not be more excited.”

“It just relieves a lot of my worries,” said Mimi Boren. “Hopefully now we can feel more comfortable taking them around big groups and to more places this summer to have fun.”

Hayat Pharmacy also received 500 Pfizer pediatric vaccines for this age group Tuesday afternoon. You can make an appointment online, or just walk in during business hours. The team at Hayat will even come out to your car to vaccinate your child.

There are additional options on the way. The Milwaukee Health Department, and most pharmacies and pediatrician’s offices are also starting to take appointments and vaccinate children under four. The best thing to do is check with your child’s doctor or pharmacy.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip