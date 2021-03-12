Hartland woman with rheumatoid arthritis 'relieved' to be in next group eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

MILWAUKEE — Thursday was the day Cari Matter has been waiting for: the day she found out she'd be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

"So completely relieved when I found out that I was going to be eligible," Matter said.

She suffers from rheumatoid arthritis and has to take medicine that suppresses her immune system. She also has high blood pressure.

An immunocompromised state and high blood pressure are both on the list of 20 medical conditions that make someone eligible in group 1C, announced by the state.

DHS said more than 2 million people will be eligible in group 1C and can start getting their vaccines on March 29.

"We are ready to kick this pandemic to the curb and we are in a great position to do it," Gov. Evers said on Thursday's COVID-19 briefing call.

Milwaukee County also addressed the next group in its briefing on Thursday.

"The vaccine is the only way out of this pandemic. There is no doubt," said Dr. Ben Weston with Milwaukee County Emergency Management.

For Matter, being eligible means she finally gets to see family she hasn't seen in over a year.

"You know, a year ago we hoped and prayed that we would be able to have Easter with our family. And we couldn't do it. I hope and pray that this year, this is the year that I'm going to be together with my family for the first time in a really long time," she said.

