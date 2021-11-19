Hartland-Lakeside's South Elementary going virtual amid COVID-19 spike

South Elementary with the Hartland-Lakeside School District is going virtual starting on Monday in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

District Superintendent Nancy Nikolay told families in a letter this week that teachers will spend time on Friday getting students ready for the transition.

For now students will learn from home on Monday, Nov. 22 and Tuesday, Nov. 23.

Starting Friday, masks are required at South Elementary. And starting Nov. 29, masks will be required at North Elementary, South Elementary, and North Shore Middle School for five days, until Dec. 3. The Hartland-Lakeside School Board approved those preventative measures.

22 positive cases of COVID have been identified at South Elementary. Two weeks ago there were five cases.

This month the district has had 50 students to date who have tested positive for COVID-19. That's compared to 21 during the same month last year.

"We are all disappointed by the recent spike in cases in our schools and understand how challenging it is for families to shift to virtual instruction. Our hope is that these temporary measures will be effective in slowing the spread of COVID and keeping our schools open," writes Superintendent Nikolay.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip