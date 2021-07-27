Greenfield School District moves to expire mask requirements

GREENFIELD — During a meeting Monday night, the Greenfield School Board moved to expire the mandatory mask requirement for all of their six schools in the district by July 31.

A small applause by several parents rang out after the board announced their decision.

Parent Todd Beauchamp was happy to be able to text his daughter the moment he heard the news.

"That was great, because that's what our country is based on, freedom and the freedom to choose," said Beauchamp.

All 3,500 students in the district will have the option to wear a mask. The Greenfield Health Department reported all-time low community rates from the beginning of July. So far, 60 percent of the eligible population have been vaccinated, which is above the state average.

Greenfield Superintendent Lisa Elliot believes families will have to make their own decisions moving forward.

"People are going to make choices for their children and for themselves, and we don't want anyone feeling as though they are being pressured into wearing or not wearing masks," said Elliot.

While some parents believe this is a step in the right direction, the board said that they are prepared to reverse the resolution should the virus take a turn for the worse.

"Should statistics change, should percentages change, we will certainly take it back under consideration in how to proceed at that time," said Elliot.

