Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Gov. Evers vetoes bill requiring plan for state workers to return to offices

items.[0].image.alt
Morry Gash/AP
This image taken with a drone shows the Wisconsin State Capitol on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Wisconsin State Capitol
Posted at 2:45 PM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 15:45:47-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed a Republican-supported bill that would have required him to submit a plan within three weeks for returning state employees to work out of their offices during the pandemic.

Evers said in his veto message Friday that more state employees are scheduled to return to their offices starting April 5 and the goal is to resume normal operations this summer.

Evers said he was vetoing the bill because it encroaches on his authority as governor to administer and oversee employment policy. Republicans have been pushing for state employees to return to their offices as COVID-19 case counts drop and vaccinations go up.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Coronavirus in Wisconsin

More data on Wisconsin's vaccination progress here.

Find a vaccination site here.

Check out county-by-county coronavirus case numbers here.

More information: COVID-19 on the Wisconsin DHS website

Latest news and headlines here.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.