Gov. Evers announces COVID testing requirement for state workers

The requirement will go into effect October 18
AP
This image taken from video by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Madison, Wis. Evers issued a statewide mask mandate amid a spike in coronavirus cases. (Wisconsin Department of Health Services via the AP)
Posted at 12:48 PM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 13:48:08-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is ordering all executive branch employees to submit to weekly COVID-19 tests if they haven't submitted their vaccination status or aren't fully vaccinated.

Evers' administration announced the mandate Tuesday. The requirement will go into effect October 18 and apply to all executive branch employees, interns and contractors.

Almost 70% of the 30,000-plus executive branch employees had self-reported they had received at least one dose of vaccine as of Sept. 10.

